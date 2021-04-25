Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese American actresses Soo Yong and Anna May Wong: Contrasting struggles for recognition in Hollywood

By Gao Yunxiang, Professor, Department of History, Ryerson University
Soo Yong’s career, particularly when contrasted with Anna May Wong's, shows how Hollywood and Chinese popular culture aimed to depict Chinese women amid shifting Chinese-American relationships.


