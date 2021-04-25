Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden's first 100 days: A nostalgia for past foreign policy bravado?

By Ronald W. Pruessen, Professor of History, University of Toronto
Matthieu Vallières, Sessional Lecturer in History, University of Toronto
Share this article
What do Biden's first 100 days in office mean for the next four years in terms of foreign policy? There are already some clues — but questions too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chinese American actresses Soo Yong and Anna May Wong: Contrasting struggles for recognition in Hollywood
~ History of Asian activism tells us to share the burden of responsibility in fighting racism
~ COVID-19 could end our dependence on cars — if we 'build back better'
~ Pandemic Moneyball: How COVID-19 has affected baseball odds
~ Tiny nanotechnologies are poised to have a huge impact on agriculture
~ Experts warn Turkey's ambitious Istanbul Kanal will result in environmental destruction—and open a geopolitical can of worms
~ In Azerbaijan, pandemic restrictions pose unique obstacles for people with disabilities
~ South Africa's 1994 'miracle': what's left?
~ South Africa remains a nation of insiders and outsiders, 27 years after democracy
~ What triangular patterns on rocks may reveal about human ancestors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter