Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa remains a nation of insiders and outsiders, 27 years after democracy

By Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies, University of Johannesburg
In the country’s insider politics, the majority who try to survive outside the formal economy are talked about, but are never heard.


