Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here we go again — Perth's snap lockdown raises familiar hotel quarantine questions

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, La Trobe University
Share this article
Another city, another snap lockdown, and another round of asking whether it will successfully prevent disaster this time, or whether the coronavirus has already spread undetected through the community.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Journalist becomes first person convicted over 2019 mob attack that injured dozens of Hongkongers
~ Warp drives: Physicists give chances of faster-than-light space travel a boost
~ Cameroonian reporter jailed since August, abandoned by justice system
~ COVID-19 in India: an unfolding humanitarian crisis
~ European Super League failure was a lucky swerve for women’s football
~ Why the humble legume could be the answer to Europe's fertiliser addiction
~ Warp drives: Physicists give chances of faster–than–light space travel a boost
~ Hungary’s Scrapping of NGO Law Insufficient to Protect Civil Society
~ Cameroon: Ensure Credible Inquiry on Covid-19 Funds
~ Mexico: Reform Marijuana Policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter