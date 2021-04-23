Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonian reporter jailed since August, abandoned by justice system

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of Emmanuel Mbombog Mbog Matip, a journalist who has been imprisoned without trial in Cameroon since last August and who is being held in an entirely illegal manner.The editor of the newspaper Climat Social and president of the National League for the Defence of the Rights of Disadvantaged Persons, Emmanuel Mbombog Mbog Ma


© Reporters without borders -


