Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 in India: an unfolding humanitarian crisis

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
There have been many predictions about how many people have had COVID-19 and whether or not this or that country has reached herd immunity. We have seen this before in Manaus, Brazil, and in India. The optimism is alas always misplaced and occasionally used irresponsibly.

We have seen approaches to naturally acquired herd immunity proposed as high-profile ideas for public policy…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


