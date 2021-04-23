European Super League failure was a lucky swerve for women’s football
By Beth Clarkson, Senior Lecturer in Sports Management, University of Portsmouth
Alex Culvin, Postdoctoral Researcher in Professional Women’s Football, Durham University
Ali Bowes, Senior Lecturer in Sociology of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Within 72 hours of announcement, the European Super League (ESL) was killed. It was a testament to the power of fans and a reminder that football isn’t just about the interest of owners but a game for all.
While much talk has centred on the men’s game, in the breakaway league’s initial statement it was announced: “As soon as practicable after the start of the men’s competition, a corresponding women’s league…
- Friday, April 23, 2021