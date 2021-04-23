Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Scrapping of NGO Law Insufficient to Protect Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People protest in Heroes’ square against a new law that would undermine Central European University, a liberal graduate school of social sciences founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2017. © 2017 Reuters Despite a chorus of international criticism, the Hungarian government has been in no hurry to act on a June 2020 EU Court decision that states a 2017 law forcing civil society organizations receiving more than 20.000 EUR per year in foreign funds to register as foreign-funded is unlawful. This week, the government finally submitted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cameroonian reporter jailed since August, abandoned by justice system
~ COVID-19 in India: an unfolding humanitarian crisis
~ European Super League failure was a lucky swerve for women’s football
~ Why the humble legume could be the answer to Europe's fertiliser addiction
~ Warp drives: Physicists give chances of faster–than–light space travel a boost
~ Cameroon: Ensure Credible Inquiry on Covid-19 Funds
~ Mexico: Reform Marijuana Policy
~ World Food Program Set to Help Venezuelan Children
~ How a difficult childhood makes it more likely you'll have mental and physical health problems as an adult
~ Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter