Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Ensure Credible Inquiry on Covid-19 Funds

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A picture showing Cameroon President Paul Biya who recently gave directives to improve oversight and investigate misappropriation of Covid-19 funding. © 2018 Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP, File (Nairobi) – Cameroonian president Paul Biya’s recent directives to improve oversight and investigate misappropriation of Covid-19 funding requires additional safeguards, Human Rights Watch said today. The call for greater oversight was apparently spurred by the government’s ongoing negotiations for a new multiyear loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The sudden…


© Human Rights Watch -


