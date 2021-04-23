Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Reform Marijuana Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Young people consumed marijuana and demonstrated at the Monumento a la Revolución in Mexico City on the occasion of Weed Day, April 20, 2021. ©  2021 Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via AP. (Washington, DC) – Mexico’s Congress should amend the proposed Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis to fully decriminalize simple marijuana possession, Human Rights Watch said today. Congress should pass the amended bill before the end of this congressional session on April 30, 2021. Passage of the bill would be a major step forward for human rights in Mexico. On March 10, the House…


© Human Rights Watch -


