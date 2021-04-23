Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New malaria vaccine proves highly effective – and COVID shows how quickly it could be deployed

By Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford
Share this article
Coronavirus vaccines have been developed and deployed in record time, but as global rollout has progressed, too few doses have been made available in low-income countries. It’s a stark reminder that when it comes to infectious diseases, the world’s poorest often get left behind.

This is a problem that extends far beyond COVID-19. In Africa, for example, malaria has probably caused four times as many deaths as COVID-19


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a difficult childhood makes it more likely you'll have mental and physical health problems as an adult
~ Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?
~ GPS tracking could help tigers and traffic coexist in Asia
~ How Richard Nixon's obsession with Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers sowed the seeds for the president's downfall
~ This supermoon has a twist – expect flooding, but a lunar cycle is masking effects of sea level rise
~ Going back to the gym: how to avoid injuries after lockdown
~ COVID-19 in Brazil: how Jair Bolsonaro created a calamity
~ What Nigeria must do to eliminate malaria: three researchers offer insights
~ Somalia's toxic political and security order: the death knell of democracy
~ Arguing with the people you love? How to have a healthy family dispute
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter