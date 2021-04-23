Going back to the gym: how to avoid injuries after lockdown
By Matthew Wright, Lecturer in Biomechanics and Strength and Conditioning, Teesside University
Mark Richardson, Senior Lecturer in Sports Rehabilitation, Teesside University
Paul Chesterton, Associate Professor, Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation, Teesside University
After months in lockdown, gyms in England reopened on April 12. Many have already eagerly returned with plans to get back to their old fitness routines. But while it may be tempting to go straight back to what you used to do, this could result in an injury – which is why it’s better to ease into training after months off.
Injuries happen when training load exceeds tissue tolerance – so basically, when you do more than your body is capable of. Fatigue, muscle-tendon strength, joint range of motion,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 23, 2021