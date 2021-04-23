Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Going back to the gym: how to avoid injuries after lockdown

By Matthew Wright, Lecturer in Biomechanics and Strength and Conditioning, Teesside University
Mark Richardson, Senior Lecturer in Sports Rehabilitation, Teesside University
Paul Chesterton, Associate Professor, Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation, Teesside University
After months in lockdown, gyms in England reopened on April 12. Many have already eagerly returned with plans to get back to their old fitness routines. But while it may be tempting to go straight back to what you used to do, this could result in an injury – which is why it’s better to ease into training after months off.

Injuries happen when training load exceeds tissue tolerance – so basically, when you do more than your body is capable of. Fatigue, muscle-tendon strength, joint range of motion,…


© The Conversation -


