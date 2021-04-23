Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The George Floyd verdict gets netizens thinking about police brutality in the Caribbean

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
While social media users across the Caribbean were relieved that George Floyd's murderer was found guilty, they understood that justice being served in this one instance does not equal change.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How a difficult childhood makes it more likely you'll have mental and physical health problems as an adult
~ Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?
~ GPS tracking could help tigers and traffic coexist in Asia
~ How Richard Nixon's obsession with Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers sowed the seeds for the president's downfall
~ New malaria vaccine proves highly effective – and COVID shows how quickly it could be deployed
~ This supermoon has a twist – expect flooding, but a lunar cycle is masking effects of sea level rise
~ Going back to the gym: how to avoid injuries after lockdown
~ COVID-19 in Brazil: how Jair Bolsonaro created a calamity
~ What Nigeria must do to eliminate malaria: three researchers offer insights
~ Somalia's toxic political and security order: the death knell of democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter