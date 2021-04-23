Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation: why it could surge after the pandemic

By Ian Crowther, Senior Lecturer in Banking and Financial Markets, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
Inflation is rising again in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics. Prices in March rose 0.7% compared to a year earlier, against a 0.4% rise in February. One of the main drivers was that fuel prices have seen their biggest increase since January 2020.

This rise in inflation is roughly in line with what analysts…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a difficult childhood makes it more likely you'll have mental and physical health problems as an adult
~ Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?
~ GPS tracking could help tigers and traffic coexist in Asia
~ How Richard Nixon's obsession with Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers sowed the seeds for the president's downfall
~ New malaria vaccine proves highly effective – and COVID shows how quickly it could be deployed
~ This supermoon has a twist – expect flooding, but a lunar cycle is masking effects of sea level rise
~ Going back to the gym: how to avoid injuries after lockdown
~ COVID-19 in Brazil: how Jair Bolsonaro created a calamity
~ What Nigeria must do to eliminate malaria: three researchers offer insights
~ Somalia's toxic political and security order: the death knell of democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter