Spot the difference: As world leaders rose to the occasion at the Biden climate summit, Morrison faltered
By Lesley Hughes, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
Will Steffen, Emeritus Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
There was palpable relief as Biden brought the US back to the table on global climate action, warning "we have to get this done". Depressingly, Morrison showed little sign of hearing the message.
- Thursday, April 22, 2021