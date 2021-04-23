Tolerance.ca
COVID vaccine may lead to a harmless lump in your armpit, so women advised to delay mammograms for 6 weeks

By Rik Thompson, Professor of Breast Cancer Research, Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation and School of Biomedical Sciences,, Queensland University of Technology
Thomas Lloyd, Adjunct Professor, Radiology, Faculty of Health, Queensland University of Technology
As Australian women over 50 prepare to have their COVID shot, they need to factor in timing of their mammogram. Here's why.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


