Human Rights Observatory

Endless itching: how Anzacs treated lice in the trenches with poetry and their own brand of medicine

By Georgia McWhinney, Honorary Postdoctoral Associate, Macquarie University
We think we know a lot about Australian and New Zealand soldiers’ health in the first world war. Many books, novels and television programs speak of wounds and war doctors, documenting the work of both Anzac nations’ medical corps.

Often these histories begin with front-line doctors — known as regimental medical officers — who first reached wounded men in the field. The same histories often end in the hospital or at home.

Yet, much of first world war medicine began and ended with the soldiers…


© The Conversation


