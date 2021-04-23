Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: One year on, justice still needs to be done for victims of protests and coup

Malian authorities must deliver truth and bring to justice all those suspected of criminal responsibility for the killings of at least 18 protesters and bystanders, and acknowledge and investigate the casualties during the day of the coup d’état, Amnesty International said in a new report published today


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


