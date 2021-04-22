Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Vladimir Putin and other autocrats, ruthlessly repressing the opposition is often a winning way to stay in power

By Shelley Inglis, Executive Director, University of Dayton Human Rights Center, University of Dayton
There's not much the world can do to stop authoritarian rulers from persecuting their political opponents, as shown by the standoff over Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is ill and in prison.


© The Conversation


