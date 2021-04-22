Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Standard IVF is fine for most people. So why are so many offered an expensive sperm injection they don't need?

By Robert Norman, Professor of Reproductive and Periconceptual Medicine, The Robinson Institute, University of Adelaide
Ben W. Mol, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Monash University
Our new study shows a widely used fertility treatment, known as ICSI, is no better than standard IVF for most people. Yet, it's being routinely offered around the world.


© The Conversation -


