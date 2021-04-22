Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Amnesty International publishes a ‘letter from the world’ demanding protection for defender Jani Silva

Share this article
Today, on Earth Day, Amnesty International launched its “A Letter from the World” campaign to demand that Colombian authorities immediately take effective measures to guarantee the safety of environmental defender Jani Silva. Last year, as part of Amnesty’s global campaign Write for Rights, the planet’s largest human rights event, more than 415,363 people from dozens of countries around the world took action calling for the protection of Jani Silva, who is at risk of being killed for defending the Amazon and the rights of more than 1,200 people living in the Perla Amazonian Farming Reserve Area…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Doug Ford's flip-flops: A dangerous failure of risk communication in COVID-19 third wave
~ From Oscar noms to leading roles: The problem with saying Asian women filmmakers have finally 'made it'
~ COVID vaccine weekly: UK closes its borders to India to safeguard effects of vaccination
~ Declaring racism a public health crisis brings more attention to solving long-ignored racial gaps in health
~ Vital Signs: the pros and cons of diversity in organisations
~ Australia's economy can withstand the proposed European Union carbon tariff — here's what we find
~ The comfort of reading in WWI: the bibliotherapy of trench and hospital magazines
~ 'I want to scream and scream': Australian nurses on the Western Front were also victims of war
~ The years condemn: Australia is forgetting the sacred trees planted to remember our war dead
~ India Falters Amid Growing Covid-19 Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter