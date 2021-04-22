Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine weekly: UK closes its borders to India to safeguard effects of vaccination

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
This week the UK passed the milestone of having given 10 million people a second COVID-19 vaccine dose. This means that over 20% of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The effects are beginning to show. COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths have fallen drastically as vaccine coverage has ramped up. But importantly, rates for all of these measures have declined more steeply among…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


