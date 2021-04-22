Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's economy can withstand the proposed European Union carbon tariff — here's what we find

By Philip Adams, Professor at the Centre of Policy Studie, Victoria University
The European Union has committed to very significant emission cuts — 55% on 1990 levels by 2030, and zero net emissions by 2050.

To help it get there without too much disruption, the president of the European Commission proposed a carbon tariff – known as the carbon border adjustment mechanism, or CBAM.

The details will be tabled in the European Parliament later this year.

A carbon tariff is a tax on imports based on the carbon dioxide emissions involved in making them. Its purpose is to level the playing field with the domestic producers who will be made to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


