Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I want to scream and scream': Australian nurses on the Western Front were also victims of war

By Fiona McLeod, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Martin Crotty, Associate Professor in Australian History, The University of Queensland
Share this article
While no Australian nurses died in service on the Western Front, the horror of what they saw and treated on the front lines caused tremendous suffering and pain.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Doug Ford's flip-flops: A dangerous failure of risk communication in COVID-19 third wave
~ From Oscar noms to leading roles: The problem with saying Asian women filmmakers have finally 'made it'
~ COVID vaccine weekly: UK closes its borders to India to safeguard effects of vaccination
~ Declaring racism a public health crisis brings more attention to solving long-ignored racial gaps in health
~ Vital Signs: the pros and cons of diversity in organisations
~ Australia's economy can withstand the proposed European Union carbon tariff — here's what we find
~ The comfort of reading in WWI: the bibliotherapy of trench and hospital magazines
~ The years condemn: Australia is forgetting the sacred trees planted to remember our war dead
~ India Falters Amid Growing Covid-19 Crisis
~ Three more independent reporters arrested in Vietnam
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter