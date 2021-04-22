Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India Falters Amid Growing Covid-19 Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A hospital information board shows non-availability of beds in New Delhi, India, April 21, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo As India faces the world’s fastest-growing number of Covid-19 cases, with 316,000 new confirmed infections on April 21, the highest single-day count in any country, and more than 2,100 deaths, the government’s response appears to have collapsed. A Lancet Commission report estimates deaths could reach 2,320 per day by the first week of June. There are healthcare shortages everywhere, of testing capacity, medicines, ambulance services, hospital beds, oxygen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Doug Ford's flip-flops: A dangerous failure of risk communication in COVID-19 third wave
~ From Oscar noms to leading roles: The problem with saying Asian women filmmakers have finally 'made it'
~ COVID vaccine weekly: UK closes its borders to India to safeguard effects of vaccination
~ Declaring racism a public health crisis brings more attention to solving long-ignored racial gaps in health
~ Vital Signs: the pros and cons of diversity in organisations
~ Australia's economy can withstand the proposed European Union carbon tariff — here's what we find
~ The comfort of reading in WWI: the bibliotherapy of trench and hospital magazines
~ 'I want to scream and scream': Australian nurses on the Western Front were also victims of war
~ The years condemn: Australia is forgetting the sacred trees planted to remember our war dead
~ Three more independent reporters arrested in Vietnam
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter