Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three more independent reporters arrested in Vietnam

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of three Vietnamese journalists who were arrested this week after denouncing abuses by two senior officials, and urges the authorities to stop hounding journalists trying to provide their fellow-citizens with independent reporting. Nguyen Thanh Nha, Doan Kien Giang and Nguyen Phuoc Trung Bao are facing possible seven-year prison sentences on charges on “abusing democratic freedoms”


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ UK target to cut emissions 78% by 2035 is world-leading – but to hit it, action is needed now
~ Earth Day 2021: Canada's latest budget falls dangerously short on climate action
~ A Jane Austen quote encoded in plastic molecules demonstrates the potential for a new kind of data storage
~ South Africa is set to appoint a new chief justice. The stakes have never been so high
~ For footballers of African descent, playing in Euro 2020 will be a double-edged sword
~ Brown locusts have survived a long drought in South Africa – here's how
~ Alexei Navalny: protesters defy state crackdown to support hunger-striking Russian dissident
~ Antimatter: scientists find way to trap elusive material by blasting it with lasers
~ New US climate pledge: Cut emissions 50% this decade, but can Biden make it happen?
~ The Table Mountain fire: what we can learn from the main drivers of wildfires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter