Alexei Navalny: protesters defy state crackdown to support hunger-striking Russian dissident
By Ben Noble, Lecturer in Russian Politics, UCL
Jan Matti Dollbaum, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Universität Bremen
Morvan Lallouet, PhD Researcher, University of Kent
Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in the streets of Russia’s cities to support the dissident politician Alexei Navalny, who is currently on hunger strike in a prison hospital. The fact that those numbers were down on the crowds who massed to protest against his arrest and trial after he arrived…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 22, 2021