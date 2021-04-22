Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antimatter: scientists find way to trap elusive material by blasting it with lasers

By Niels Madsen, Professor of Physics, Swansea University
Share this article
Antimatter is believed to play a huge part in the story of our universe. It’s the counterpart to matter: identical in every way – with protons, neutrons and electrons – but with an opposite electric charge. According to our best understanding of the laws of physics, the universe of today should be equally populated by both matter and antimatter.

Yet, as far as we can tell, it’s not.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three more independent reporters arrested in Vietnam
~ UK target to cut emissions 78% by 2035 is world-leading – but to hit it, action is needed now
~ Earth Day 2021: Canada's latest budget falls dangerously short on climate action
~ A Jane Austen quote encoded in plastic molecules demonstrates the potential for a new kind of data storage
~ South Africa is set to appoint a new chief justice. The stakes have never been so high
~ For footballers of African descent, playing in Euro 2020 will be a double-edged sword
~ Brown locusts have survived a long drought in South Africa – here's how
~ Alexei Navalny: protesters defy state crackdown to support hunger-striking Russian dissident
~ New US climate pledge: Cut emissions 50% this decade, but can Biden make it happen?
~ The Table Mountain fire: what we can learn from the main drivers of wildfires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter