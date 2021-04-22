Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is Keir Starmer any good? Don't ask Londoners

By Patrick Diamond, Lecturer in Public Policy, Queen Mary University of London
Keir Starmer recently celebrated his first year as leader of the Labour party. His critics believe the party is failing to advance very far under Starmer’s influence.

Writing in the New Statesman, the political philosopher John Gray claimed that the Labour leader epitomises the contemporary party’s fundamental weaknesses and characterised Starmer as a cosmopolitan liberal lawyer out of touch with the sentiments of non-metropolitan England. This is underlined by his previous…


