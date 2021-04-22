Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex and intimacy coaching can help strengthen connections between people during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Treena Orchard, Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
Public health measures have affected dating during the pandemic. This could be an opportunity for people to learn more about their intimate desires to develop deeper connections with others.


