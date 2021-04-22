Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Football Fans Should Put European Super League Anger to Good Use

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A mobile food pantry with food collected by Fans Supporting Foodbanks and other local anti-poverty groups set up at at St. Mary’s Millennium Centre, Liverpool, UK, February 2021.  © 2021 Fans Supporting Foodbanks/Twitter via @SFoodbanks Fans of European football have been on an emotional rollercoaster these past few days, as a proposal for a “European Super League” provoked anger over the greed and financial inequalities the project laid bare. With public outcry about how the plans would ruin the game and widen the wealth gap in the sport, the proposal is now dead…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Three more independent reporters arrested in Vietnam
~ UK target to cut emissions 78% by 2035 is world-leading – but to hit it, action is needed now
~ Earth Day 2021: Canada's latest budget falls dangerously short on climate action
~ A Jane Austen quote encoded in plastic molecules demonstrates the potential for a new kind of data storage
~ South Africa is set to appoint a new chief justice. The stakes have never been so high
~ For footballers of African descent, playing in Euro 2020 will be a double-edged sword
~ Brown locusts have survived a long drought in South Africa – here's how
~ Alexei Navalny: protesters defy state crackdown to support hunger-striking Russian dissident
~ Antimatter: scientists find way to trap elusive material by blasting it with lasers
~ New US climate pledge: Cut emissions 50% this decade, but can Biden make it happen?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter