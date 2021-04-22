Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Flawed Trial of Journalists, Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families of the journalists and activists on trial on February 16, 2021, sitting outside the Erbil District Court of Appeal. © 2021 NRT Digital Media (Beirut) – A court in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq sentenced three journalists and two activists to six years in prison on February 16, 2021, in deeply flawed proceedings, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities continue to hold two other people despite a court ruling that there was insufficient evidence to try them. Human Rights Watch is publishing its research into the trials now because of the likelihood of…


© Human Rights Watch -


