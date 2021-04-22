Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US FedEx Shooting Should Be Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Members of the Sikh Coalition gather at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis to formulate the group's response to the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community, Indianapolis, April 17, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Michael Conroy The April 15 shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that left eight dead, four of whom were members of the Sikh community, should be investigated as a possible hate crime motivated by religious bias. Since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the Sikh community in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Three more independent reporters arrested in Vietnam
~ UK target to cut emissions 78% by 2035 is world-leading – but to hit it, action is needed now
~ Earth Day 2021: Canada's latest budget falls dangerously short on climate action
~ A Jane Austen quote encoded in plastic molecules demonstrates the potential for a new kind of data storage
~ South Africa is set to appoint a new chief justice. The stakes have never been so high
~ For footballers of African descent, playing in Euro 2020 will be a double-edged sword
~ Brown locusts have survived a long drought in South Africa – here's how
~ Alexei Navalny: protesters defy state crackdown to support hunger-striking Russian dissident
~ Antimatter: scientists find way to trap elusive material by blasting it with lasers
~ New US climate pledge: Cut emissions 50% this decade, but can Biden make it happen?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter