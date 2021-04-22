Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Arbitrary Detentions at Pro-Navalny Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman argues with a police officer during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Ulan-Ude, Russia, April 21, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Anna Ogorodnik (Moscow) – Russian police detained more than 1,600 people countrywide who were taking part in protests on April 21, 2021, against the treatment of the jailed and critically ill opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Human Rights Watch said today. Police also rounded up dozens of opposition activists and raided opposition offices in advance of the protests, but there were far fewer reports of police…


© Human Rights Watch -


