Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bolsonaro’s Empty Promises to Protect the Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Speaking at the Leaders Summit on Climate convened by the United States today, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro insisted he’s committed to protecting the Amazon and even pledged more resources for environmental law enforcement. But since taking office in 2019, his administration has done nothing but accelerate the destruction of the rainforest. Unless he is willing to take concrete measures to reverse the damage of his disastrous environmental policies, his climate commitments cannot be taken seriously. The Bolsonaro administration has sabotaged environmental law enforcement agencies, falsely…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Three more independent reporters arrested in Vietnam
~ UK target to cut emissions 78% by 2035 is world-leading – but to hit it, action is needed now
~ Earth Day 2021: Canada's latest budget falls dangerously short on climate action
~ A Jane Austen quote encoded in plastic molecules demonstrates the potential for a new kind of data storage
~ South Africa is set to appoint a new chief justice. The stakes have never been so high
~ For footballers of African descent, playing in Euro 2020 will be a double-edged sword
~ Brown locusts have survived a long drought in South Africa – here's how
~ Alexei Navalny: protesters defy state crackdown to support hunger-striking Russian dissident
~ Antimatter: scientists find way to trap elusive material by blasting it with lasers
~ New US climate pledge: Cut emissions 50% this decade, but can Biden make it happen?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter