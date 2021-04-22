Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s New Climate Target Falls Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Canada's Liberal leader and Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, October 20, 2015.  © 2015 Reuters At the US Climate Summit today, top ten greenhouse gas emitter Canada announced its long-awaited new emissions reduction target for 2030. While Canada has been at pains to present itself as a climate leader and ally alongside the US, with the new target of 40-45 percent Canada continues to lag far behind its peers. It needs to do much more to prevent the most dramatic human rights harms from climate change. With…


