Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You don't have a male or female brain – the more brains scientists study, the weaker the evidence for sex differences

By Lise Eliot, Professor of Neuroscience, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Rather than distinctly male or female, the human brain is much more like the heart, kidneys and lungs – basically the same no matter the sex of the body it's in.


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -


