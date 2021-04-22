Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The other George Floyd story: How media freedom led to conviction in his killer's trial

By Michael J. Socolow, Associate Professor, Communication and Journalism, University of Maine
The history and weight of US press freedom played a powerful, but unacknowledged, role in the conviction of Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


