Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK target to cut emissions 78% by 2035 is world-leading – but to hit it, policies must be rolled out now

By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Share this article
Everyday I’m inundated with fresh news of businesses and governments declaring new deadlines for when they’ll reach net zero emissions. The announcement of one climate target in particular caught my attention recently, for the simple fact that I and my colleagues in the Climate Change Committee – the independent body of experts established to advise the UK government on climate action – helped design it.

Under the Climate Change Act of 2008, the UK government must set five-year emission reduction targets, otherwise known as carbon…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: investigative journalist Bao Choy convicted of “false statements”
~ Why calculating the risk of the AstraZeneca vaccine is so difficult – a doctor explains
~ What Homer's 'Odyssey' can teach us about reentering the world after a year of isolation
~ Shakespeare's musings on religion are like curious whispers – they require deep listening to be heard
~ Best schools often out of reach for disadvantaged students in choice programs
~ You don't have a male or female brain – the more brains scientists study, the weaker the evidence for sex differences
~ Lab–grown embryos and human–monkey hybrids: Medical marvels or ethical missteps?
~ Money alone can't fix Central America – or stop migration to US
~ Why corporate America appears to be drifting away from the Republican Party
~ Numbers returning from India cut because of increase in quarantine cases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter