First human-monkey embryos created – a small step towards a huge ethical problem
By Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
César Palacios-González, Senior Research Fellow in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Scientists have created the world’s first monkey embryos containing human cells in an attempt to investigate how the two types of cell develop alongside each other. The embryos, which were derived from a macaque and then injected with human stem cells in the lab, were allowed to grow for 20 days before being destroyed.
We have a term for this type of life form: a chimera,…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 22, 2021