Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First human-monkey embryos created – a small step towards a huge ethical problem

By Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
César Palacios-González, Senior Research Fellow in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Share this article
Scientists have created the world’s first monkey embryos containing human cells in an attempt to investigate how the two types of cell develop alongside each other. The embryos, which were derived from a macaque and then injected with human stem cells in the lab, were allowed to grow for 20 days before being destroyed.

We have a term for this type of life form: a chimera,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why scrap Victoria’s ‘meaningless’ Belt and Road deal? Because it sends a powerful message to Beijing
~ Nigeria: why do children keep getting kidnapped? – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: As Morrison struggles with 2050, the climate leaders up the ante for 2030
~ From Five Eyes to Six? Japan's push to join the West’s intelligence alliance
~ Teaching young people about sex is too important to get wrong. Here are 5 videos that actually hit the mark
~ 8 years after the Rana Plaza tragedy, Bangladesh's garment workers are still bottom of the pile
~ Clear evidence for a link between pro-inflammatory diets and 27 chronic diseases. Here’s how you can eat better
~ Alexei Navalny has been on a hunger strike for over 3 weeks. How long can humans survive without food?
~ Climate scientists: concept of net zero is a dangerous trap
~ Like a jackal in wolf’s clothing: the Tasmanian tiger was no wolfish predator — it hunted small prey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter