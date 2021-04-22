Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: As Morrison struggles with 2050, the climate leaders up the ante for 2030

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With the message that technology is not enough to deal with the climate challenge, the US official pricked the balloon into which Morrison had been assiduously blowing as much air as he could.


© The Conversation


