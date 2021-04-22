Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From Five Eyes to Six? Japan's push to join the West’s intelligence alliance

By Craig Mark, Professor, Faculty of International Studies, Kyoritsu Women's University
As tensions with China continue to grow, Japan is making moves to join the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance. This week, Japan’s ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, told The Sydney Morning Herald he was “optimistic” about his country coming on board.

[I] would like to see this idea become reality in the near future.

This comes as New Zealand voices…


