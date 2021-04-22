Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Teaching young people about sex is too important to get wrong. Here are 5 videos that actually hit the mark

By Louise Moana Kolff, Lecturer, UNSW
To be effective, a video needs to be clear about its message and relatable. The government's milkshake video seemingly about consent failed on both counts. But these videos get it right.


© The Conversation


