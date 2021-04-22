Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alexei Navalny has been on a hunger strike for over 3 weeks. How long can humans survive without food?

By Stefan Broer, Head of molecular nutrition group, College of Medicine, Biology and Environment, Australian National University
Share this article
The average person is likely to be able to survive on a hunger strike for two months, provided they are drinking water. Here's how the human body can manage for so long without food.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From Five Eyes to Six? Japan's push to join the West’s intelligence alliance
~ Teaching young people about sex is too important to get wrong. Here are 5 videos that actually hit the mark
~ 8 years after the Rana Plaza tragedy, Bangladesh's garment workers are still bottom of the pile
~ Clear evidence for a link between pro-inflammatory diets and 27 chronic diseases. Here’s how you can eat better
~ Climate scientists: concept of net zero is a dangerous trap
~ Like a jackal in wolf’s clothing: the Tasmanian tiger was no wolfish predator — it hunted small prey
~ 'Self-driving' cars are still a long way off. Here are three reasons why
~ British government tried to steal Venezuela's money
~ Release of the Rwandan report on the role of France in the genocide
~ Protests throughout Russia call for Navalny release
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter