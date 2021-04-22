Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protests throughout Russia call for Navalny release

Share this article
Widespread protests Wednesday resulted in hundreds of arrests as demonstrators called for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Plus the impact of Chadian President Idriss Deby on the region.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ Climate scientists: concept of net zero is a dangerous trap
~ Like a jackal in wolf’s clothing: the Tasmanian tiger was no wolfish predator — it hunted small prey
~ 'Self-driving' cars are still a long way off. Here are three reasons why
~ British government tried to steal Venezuela's money
~ Release of the Rwandan report on the role of France in the genocide
~ Do you really need to drink 8 glasses of water a day? An exercise scientist explains why your kidneys say 'no'
~ Small shareholders can be left worse off when companies raise funds. Here's how to protect them
~ New authority could transform Māori health, but only if it's a leader, not a partner
~ If we want to improve NZ’s freshwater quality, first we need to improve the quality of our democracy
~ Want to improve your chances of getting a full-time job? A double degree can do that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter