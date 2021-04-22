Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate scientists: concept of net zero is a dangerous trap

By James Dyke, Senior Lecturer in Global Systems, University of Exeter
Robert Watson, Emeritus Professor in Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
Wolfgang Knorr, Senior Research Scientist, Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science, Lund University
Prominent academics, including a former IPCC chair, round on governments worldwide for using the concept of net zero emissions to 'greenwash' their lack of commitment to solving global warming.


