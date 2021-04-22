Like a jackal in wolf’s clothing: the Tasmanian tiger was no wolfish predator — it hunted small prey
By Douglass S Rovinsky, Associate research scientist, Monash University
Alistair Evans, Associate Professor, Monash University
Justin W. Adams, Senior Lecturer, Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Monash University
The Tasmanian tiger's superficial appearance was so similar to a wolf's that European colonisers assumed it was a threat and hunted it to extinction.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 22, 2021