Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New authority could transform Māori health, but only if it's a leader, not a partner

By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Heather Came, Senior Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
The announcement of a new Māori health authority could radically transform health outcomes for Māori, but its success depends on how independent and accountable it will be.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If we want to improve NZ’s freshwater quality, first we need to improve the quality of our democracy
~ Want to improve your chances of getting a full-time job? A double degree can do that
~ How intimate partner violence affects children’s health
~ The Stella shortlist: your guide to 2021's powerful, emotional books
~ Scott Morrison can't spin this one: Australia's climate pledges at this week's summit won't convince the world we're serious
~ Remembering Chad’s Idriss Deby
~ Shifting toward 'open peer review'
~ NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter flight on Mars opens up new frontiers in space exploration
~ Seedkeeping can connect people with their roots and preserve crops for future generations
~ Chauvin conviction: 2 things to know about jury bias and 2 ways to reduce it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter