If we want to improve NZ’s freshwater quality, first we need to improve the quality of our democracy
By Nicolas Pirsoul, Policy Analyst and Research Assistant, University of Auckland
Maria Armoudian, Lecturer, Politics & International Relations, University of Auckland
New Zealanders pay the costs of poor environmental and infrastructural governance, but have little opportunity to influence policy in the first place. Here's how that could change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 21, 2021