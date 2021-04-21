Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How intimate partner violence affects children’s health

By Stephanie Brown, Senior Principal Research Fellow, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Deirdre Gartland, Research Fellow and Co-leader Strengthening Families Stream, Intergenerational Health Research Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Children exposed to intimate partner violence were two to three times more likely to have impaired language skills, sleep problems, elevated blood pressure and asthma.


